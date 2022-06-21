Govt dept to collaborate with SBI to create integrated pension portal

-
ALSO READ
2x rise in people opting for personal loans to celebrate festivals: Report
Nyay Scheme 2.0: Congress prepares to revert to jobs and pensions plank
Russians forces push toward Kyiv, keep up with siege of other cities
Subscribers under PFRDA schemes increase 22% to 5.07 cr in Feb
BCCI announces increase in monthly pensions of former cricketers, umpires
-
The Centre's Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) will collaborate with the State Bank of India (SBI) to create an integrated pension portal to enhance ease of living of pensioners, according to an official statement on Tuesday.
Sessions on pension policy reforms and digitisation regarding the disbursement of pensions to central government pensioners were organised with the objective of updating SBI field functionaries during the two-day bankers' awareness programme in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Special sessions were organised on income tax matters related to pensioners as well as digital means of submitting annual life certificates, said the statement by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.
It was decided that immediate efforts are needed for the creation of an integrated pension portal by linking the existing portals of the DoPPW and the SBI to provide seamless services to pensioners, it said.
Face authentication technology for digital life certificate may be advertised extensively by banks, the statement said.
Digital life certificate and face authentication technology would be a game changer for pensioners and banks in the submission of life certificates, it said.
It is expected that through these programmes, the objective of enhancing ease of living' of pensioners will be achieved to a great extent, the statement said.
Four such awareness programmes will be conducted in collaboration with the State Bank of India to cover the whole country, it said.
Awareness programmes on similar lines will be conducted in collaboration with other pension disbursing banks in 2022-23, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU