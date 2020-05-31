Thunderstorm kills 3 persons in Agra, damages Taj Mahal's marble railing

-
ALSO READ
SC lifts ban on construction, industrial activities in Taj Trapezium Zone
SC refers Agra Metro rail project to CEC for nature impact assessment
Donald Trump's Taj visit: Royal graves get mud pack, chandelier refurbished
Locals hope work to make Agra smart, beautiful won't halt post Trump visit
Planning to visit Taj Mahal next full moon? Be prepared to pay more
-
At least three people were killed and marble railing of iconic Taj Mahal was damaged due to thunderstorm that swept Agra on Friday night, officials said.
The district administration has announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of deceased.
"Three people and several animals died. Some houses also suffered damages. We are doing a survey and will compensate for the losses. For kin of deceased, the administration will provide Rs 4 lakh as financial aid," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Finance) Yogendra Kumar told ANI.
ALSO READ: Will remain at Agra border with buses until UP govt allows to move: Cong
Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Superintendent Archaeologist Basant Kumar Swarnkar said that the storm toppled trees in the Taj Mahal complex and damaged monument's marble railing.
"There has been damage to the ticket area at the western gate and frisking gates. Several trees have been uprooted. Part of the marble railing at the back of the main mausoleum towards river Yamuna fell and two panels of red sandstone railings also suffered damage.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU