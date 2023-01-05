JUST IN
Himachal Pradesh govt seeks 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine
North India reels under cold wave, dense fog affects train movement
Tihar officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint: Rpt
Rajnath Singh on two-day visit to Andamans; to review preparedness of ANC
Man who urinated on woman on Air India flight to be arrested: Delhi Police
Health workers facing Covid 'burnout', must address health concerns: Expert
Foreign universities will need UGC's nod to set up campuses in India
PM Modi urges panchayats to prepare action plan on water supply management
You can't insult me by saying Biryani is tiffin: Satya Nadella to ChatGPT
TEST STORY
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Rajnath Singh on two-day visit to Andamans; to review preparedness of ANC
icon-arrow-left
North India reels under cold wave, dense fog affects train movement
Business Standard

Tihar officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint: Rpt

Two officials complained against Jain in an "incident report" on December 8

Topics
Tihar jail | Satyendra Jain

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister
Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister

Top officials of Tihar Jail here have accused minister Satyendar Jain of threatening and intimidating them and complained against him to the Director-General (Prisons), sources said on Thursday.

Jain has been in jail since he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case. Purported videos of him getting massages and meeting visitors inside the jail had created a furore with the opposition demanding his removal from Cabinet.

Sources said the Additional Inspector General - Prisons (Tihar Jail), Superintendent of Jail No. 07 (SCJ-7), Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent and the Law Officer complained to the Director-General (Prisons) that Jain had been "abusing them and threatening them with dire consequences once he gets out of the prison".

"Jain has been blatantly intimidating these officers and others for their acts trying to prevent him from availing facilities of massage, lavish food and other VIP treatments that came to the fore recently," a source said.

Two officials complained against Jain in an "incident report" on December 8.

They claimed that Jain threatened them when they had gone to serve a showcause notice to him according to Rule 1,272 of DPR, 2018, with respect to Punishment Tickets, pertaining to November 25, dealing with "Jain's misdemeanours in the jail".

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP or the Delhi government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tihar jail

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 13:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU