Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut labels Adityanath's roadshow as 'political biz'

(UBT) MP questioned the need for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to conduct a roadshow in Mumbai and termed it as 'political business', here on Thursday.

Currently on a two-day visit to Mumbai, Adityanath will flag off a roadshow Thursday to attract investments for the three-day global investors meet scheduled in Uttar Pradesh from February 10.

"Yogi is welcome to come and discuss investment prospects for UP... But what is the need for him to hold a roadshow in Mumbai? It is nothing but politics of business and this must stop," said Raut sharply.

He said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will be attending the upcoming World Economic Forum meet in Davos (Switzerland) next fortnight.

"Do you expect them (Shinde-Fadnavis) to carry out a roadshow on the streets of Davos... Then why does Yogi come to conduct a roadshow in Mumbai," Raut pointed out.

Referring to Yogi's meetings with some Bollywood actors on Wednesday, he softened his stance over the earlier stand, saying that if UP is keen on setting a film industry in that state, it would be welcome as the move could spur the development there.

"It was Dadasaheb Phalke who introduced the film industry and bequeathed it to the whole nation, it belongs to everybody... There are already very big film industries in the south, Andhra Pradesh and I feel the film business should come up in every state," said the Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson.

However, Raut said it would be naive if anybody feels that the film industry will 'shift' from Mumbai or top stars will also go to settle there, but added that all would help contribute to the development of a filmcity in Uttar Pradesh.

