Srinagar freezes at minus 5.5 degrees C, coldest in this season so far

The 40-day period of harsh winter cold started on a frozen note for the people in J&K's Srinagar city who faced the coldest night of this season at minus 5.5 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Srinagar | Winter in India

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Srinagar-Leh road
Representative Image | Photo: IANS

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold, called the 'Chillai Kalan' in local parlance, started on a frozen note for the people in J&K's Srinagar city who faced the coldest night of this season so far on Thursday at minus 5.5 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature.

"With minus 5.5 as the minimum temperature today, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far. Dry cold weather is likely to continue in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had minus 5.5, Pahalgam minus 6.8 and Gulmarg minus 5.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 12.8 and Leh had minus 12 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.5, Katra 5.6, Batote 1.1, Banihal minus 1.2 and Bhaderwah 0.9 as the minimum temperature.

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 10:44 IST

