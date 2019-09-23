Time for a decisive battle against terrorism, says PM Modi in Houston

Time for a decisive battle against has come, Prime Minister said on Sunday as he defended revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston, he said India has given farewell to Article 370, which allowed and separatism to rear its head in

Modi asked people to give standing ovation to the Indian parliamentarians for Parliament's nod to repeal provisions.

"India's decision on has troubled some people, who can't handle their country, who support terrorism," the prime minister said.

"Where do you find conspirators of 9/11 and 26/11 terror attacks," Modi said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

"Time for decisive battle against terrorism," he said.

Modi also praised India's democracy and said Indians are working day and night to realise its goal of new India.

"India is seeing new history and chemistry being made and witnessing new Indo-US synergy," he said.

"Our many languages are identity of our liberal and democratic society. Diversity is basis of our democracy," the prime minister said.

He said the recent elections showcased the Indian democracy's greatness across the world.

He said 61 crore people, twice US population, voted in the elections.

"India working day and night to realise its goal of new India; we are challenging and changing ourself," Modi said.