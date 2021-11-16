Times Square is back open on New Year's Eve with vaccination proof

-
ALSO READ
Square Yards Q1 gross profit up 14% to Rs 32cr; revenue up 50% to Rs 101cr
Jack Dorsey-run fintech platform Square to acquire Afterpay for $29 billion
NY's Times Square celebrates International Yoga Day with over 3,000 yogis
1 to go: Djokovic beats Zverev, enters US Open final; nears year Grand Slam
Le grand retour tennis: Roger Federer wins return to Paris, Slam action
-
Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.
Yes, we are proud to announce that Times Square, wonderful celebration in Times Square, the ball drop, everything, coming back full strength the way we love it, de Blasio said at a virtual news briefing. Hundreds of thousands of people there to celebrate. We can finally get back together again. It's going to be amazing.
Tom Harris, the president of the Times Square Alliance, said all spectators aged 5 and over will be asked to show proof of full vaccination. People who can't be vaccinated because of a disability will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, he said.
The New Year's Eve celebration, perhaps the city's most iconic public gathering, was a socially distant affair during the height of the pandemic last year.
There were no packed crowds of giddy revelers, jammed together cheek-by-jowl. Instead there were mostly empty streets as officials told people to stay home and watch the ball drop on television. Entertainers including Jennifer Lopez performed behind police barricades to small groups made up of essential workers.
With the advent of vaccines, the city's public celebrations have been on the upswing in 2021. The Macy's Fourth of July fireworks once again welcomed crowds to gather and watch as fireworks lit up the sky, and some parades have returned to city streets.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade will also be returning to pre-COVID form, with giant balloons guided by volunteer handlers making their way through the event's Manhattan parade route, instead of the one-block stretch they were kept to last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU