Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai sees 218 fresh cases and one death

The financial capital on Tuesday reported 218 new coronavirus positive cases and a single fatality, taking the tally to 7,59,995 and the toll to 16,297, a civic official said.
The day before Mumbai had recorded 184 cases and four COVID-19 fatalities.
Mumbai is now left with 2,804 active cases as 7,38,343 patients have recovered so far, including 188 in the last 24 hours.
With 31,955 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Mumbai rose to 1,19,59,724, the official said.
The number of buildings sealed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis now stands at 15. Mumbai had become free of containment zones in slums and chawls in mid-August.
The average recovery rate of cases in Mumbai now stands at 97 per cent. The average doubling rate of cases is 2,031 days. The average growth rate of cases stood at 0.03 per cent for the period between November 9 to November 15, the official said.
