Gujarat reports 35 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 253

on Tuesday reported 35 new cases, raising its infection tally to 8,27,014, while no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the state, the health department said.

Ahmedabad city alone reported 20 out of the total 35 new cases, while Rajkot and Vadodara districts registered four infections each, Surat three, Valsad two, and Kutch and Navsari one each, the department said. A total of 17 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases in the state to 8,16,671, it said. As no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 10,090, said the department in a release. now has 253 active cases, of which three patients are in critical condition, it said. As many as 5.05 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the number of doses administered so far in the state to 7.53 crore, said the release. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu did not report any new case in the last 24 hours, officials said. The UT has no active case as on date, they said. It has so far recorded 10,654 COVID-19 cases, of which 10,650 have recovered and four died. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,014, new cases 35, death toll 10,090, discharged 8,16,671, active cases 253, people tested so far - figures not released.

