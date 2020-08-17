JUST IN
Covid-19 tally crosses 2.64 mn in India, death toll over 50,000 mark: Govt
TMC lawmaker Samaresh Das dies of Covid-19; CM expresses condolences

Das was a three-time MLA from Egra Assembly constituency in the district. He was admitted to the hospital a few days back.

ANI  |  Kolkata 

Das had tested positive for coronavirus on July 18 and developed multiple complications of heart and kidney

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress legislator Samaresh Das, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died at a hospital in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Monday.

Das was a three-time MLA from Egra Assembly constituency in the district. He was admitted to the hospital a few days back after he had tested positive for coronavirus on July 18 and developed multiple complications of heart and kidney and died this morning.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences, saying: "I am deeply saddened at the demise of Samaresh Das who was an MLA from the Egra Assembly constituency in East Midnapore. His untimely death will create a great vacuum in the field of politics".
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 16:18 IST

