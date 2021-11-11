TMS, Ep 40: Back to office, crypto ban, Nykaa, IPO, and circuit filters

The IT services industry is slowly opening up offices after a lengthy Covid-induced hiatus and employees are making a staggered return. But this time around, workers apprehensive about the big change of coming back to their desks have raised a new set of demands. What do the workers want and how are companies’ human resource executives navigating this? Despite regulatory uncertainty, we hear a lot about cryptocurrencies and see a lot of activity taking place in that space. And Indian crypto startups are playing it big, advertising heavily and sponsoring Indian cricket competitions.

It all seems a far cry from the situation we had in March last year, when an effective ban on crypto in India was being considered. So what has changed to propel crypto into the mainstream in such a big way? And finally, considering cryptos’ growing popularity among millennials and the sector’s employment potential, can the Indian government realistically look to completely ban – or even partially ban – the technology? Beauty e-tailer Nykaa’s shares nearly doubled on the bourses yesterday, as investors rushed to grab a piece of one of the few profitable Indian start-ups. But if you are among those who didn’t get the shares on allotment and want to buy the stock. Or are you wondering if you should book out on your holding? Have you heard of a stock or the stock market itself hitting the upper or lower circuit? What are these circuits? And what happens if these circuits are hit? For how long is the trading halted when these circuits are hit? And why do we have these circuits anyway? Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.