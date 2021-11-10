TMS, Ep 39: GST on cryptos, D2C rush, investing in IPOs, and ELSS schemes

-
ALSO READ
States slam FM plan to not extend GST compensation after June 2022
GST on ice cream parlours may lead to litigation, say experts
Compensation cess and petroleum to fire up GST Council meeting
Swiggy, Zomato to pay GST from Jan; expensive life-saving drugs exempted
Structural changes in GST
-
Across India, the young generation has become intimately familiar with names such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana. Meanwhile, the use of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, has also picked up at a large scale. While regulatory uncertainty continues to surround cryptocurrencies in particular, the tax department might be getting ready to tap into this new area. So, what should crypto and NFT investors need to be aware of on the taxation front? Where did you spot your “now-favourite” honey brand or the A2 ghee that is adorning your kitchen shelf. There is a high chance that you stumbled on them while surfing Facebook or Instagram. Over 600 such brands in India, entirely born on the Internet, are selling to customers directly.
It is now called the direct-to-commerce, or D2C, rush. How is this trend taking hold of Indian ecommerce? The ongoing bull run has tempted many companies to advance their fund-raising plans by coming up with IPOs. However, nearly half of the 87 companies that were listed this year are trading below their respective issue prices. What are the red and green flags that investors must keep in mind before applying for an IPO? Tax planning forms an indispensable part of our financial plans. And to save on taxes, we need to invest our money in instruments eligible for deduction under Section 80C. Out of all these investments, ELSS tends to be one of the most popular and efficient tax-saving instruments. What are the most important things you need to know about ELSS funds? Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.
Watch Video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU