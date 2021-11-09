TMS, Ep 38: Diwali for theatres, satellite broadband, Paytm-Sapphire IPOs

-

Stars are making a return to India’s big screens, drawing huge crowds to theatres that have suffered immensely because of COVID-19. In the past year, streaming platforms like Netflix and Hotstar had become the only avenue for producers. But star-studded movies released during the Diwali weekend are trying to reverse this trend. How are these movies faring at the box office? And does this mark a revival for India’s film industry after a pandemic pause? When lockdown was imposed and schools were shut, scores of reports from various parts of the country spoke of students having to climb to the top of trees to attend virtual classes on their phones. In this age and time, children risking their lives to get education shocked many. A majority of students in rural areas could not attend online classes at all during the pandemic as they had no internet connectivity.
But one technology is promising to change all this – satellite-based broadband connectivity. What challenges does it face? Can this new technology really bridge India’s digital divide? One97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, launched India’s biggest initial public offering yesterday. And today, Sapphire Foods, the owner of Pizza Hut and KFC, will open its IPO for subscription. But, since both these companies are loss-making ventures, analysts have a word of caution for investors eyeing listing gains. Can you purchase gold for one rupee? Well, you can't. At least not at your conventional jewellery store. However, you can buy digital gold online for as little as one rupee. But what exactly is digital gold? And what are the pros and cons of investing in Digital Gold? Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.
