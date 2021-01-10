TN CM Palaniswami announces free 2GB/day data cards for college students

-
ALSO READ
TN CM Palaniswami inaugurates newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district
Intensify measures to further cut Covid mortality rate: TN CM to collectors
Palaniswami to be AIADMK CM candidate for Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Report
2,000 Mini-clinics to be set up before Dec 15: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Tamil Nadu CM urges Centre to revisit options on GST compensation
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Sunday announced issuance of free datas card for college students.
In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the colleges are holding online classes for students.
In order to enable the students to attend the online classes, the government has decided to give free data cards with usage capacity of 2 GB per day between January to April.
Palaniswami said the data cards will be issued to about 9.69 lakh students studying in the government and government assisted colleges by the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd. (Elcot), a state government undertaking.
--IANS
vj/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU