Maharashtra: 7 injured in cylinder explosion after fire at shop in Thane

-
ALSO READ
One dead, four rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes
Gas explosion rips through restaurant in UAE's Abu Dhabi; two killed
Death toll increases to 2 after natural gas explosion in Baltimore
Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's Beirut; over 10 dead, hundreds injured
Gas pipeline explosion in Damascus leads to total blackout in Syria
-
Seven people, including two
firefighters, have been injured in a gas cylinder explosion after a fire at a shop in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said on Sunday.
The fire broke out around 11 pm on Saturday at the auto spare parts shop in Wagle Estate area and spread to two houses located nearby, Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.
Two fire engines, as many rescue vehicles and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot.
While the fire personnel were trying to douse the flames, a gas cylinder exploded in the premises, injuring seven people, including two firemen, a driver of a quick response vehicle and four local residents, the official said.
The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment, he said.
The shop was completely gutted in the fire and the two houses also suffered damages, the official said.
The fire was extinguished by around 2.30 am on Sunday, he said, adding that the cause of blaze was still not known.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU