TN: CM Stalin visits rain-affected areas in Chennai, distributes food

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday visited rain-affected and water-logged areas in Chennai and distributed food to needy people in various parts of the city.
The chief minister reviewed the situation of the areas affected in the wake of incessant rains in the city.
With the onset of northeastern rains, Chennai received the heaviest rains in the past six years, recalling the 2015 floods. It resulted in flooding in the central and northern parts of the city.
Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), low pressure has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood which is likely to move from west to northwestwards and reach near the north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11.
"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood, a low-pressure area has formed over the same region. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto mid-tropospheric levels," IMD said in a tweet.
"It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours. It is likely to move west- northwestwards and reach near the north Tamilnadu coast by the early morning of November 11, 2021," it added.
Earlier in the day, IMD predicted that heavy rainfall will occur over Tamil Nadu on November 9-11.
"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with Isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 09th-11th and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 11th November," IMD said.
