PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi on Thursday
Business Standard

TN Guv's 'guest' recorded House proceedings, issue goes to privileges panel

DMK leader Rajaa said mobile phones are not allowed inside the House and recording proceedings went against rules

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Tamil Nadu Assembly

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu to announce new start-up, aerospace and defence sector policies
Representative Image

In the Assembly, ruling DMK legislator T R B Rajaa on Wednesday raised a question involving breach of privilege as a 'guest' of Governor R N Ravi recorded Assembly proceedings using his mobile phone in contravention of House rules.

Speaker M Appavu referred the matter to the Committee of Privileges for its consideration.

Following the question hour, Rajaa said on January 9 a 'guest' of Governor Ravi recorded from the visitor's gallery, House proceedings using his mobile phone.

That day, Ravi was in the Assembly to make his customary address of the year to the House.

Rajaa said mobile phones are not allowed inside the House and recording proceedings went against rules.

After noticing it, the ruling party MLA said he took up the matter with Assembly authorities.

The legislator said he has provided a notice on the matter as it involved breach of privilege of the House. Rajaa urged Speaker Appavu to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges. Accepting it, Appavu said he was referring it to the Privileges panel for its consideration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 16:32 IST

`
