Top Headlines: India's 1st tribal prez, Apple's vendors create 30K jobs

-
ALSO READ
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
For Santhals, tribe at cusp of change, Droupadi Murmu is reason for pride
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
What are the challenges facing the PLI scheme?
Steel, auto, textile companies at heart of PLI scheme job target
-
Fielded by NDA, Murmu got more than 70 per cent of the votes cast, and at least 20 opposition votes, winning the election by a massive margin, defeating common opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha (84). Apple’s three vendors in the country have hit the milestone of creating 30,000 new direct jobs since the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices kicked off. Read more on these in our top headlines.
Droupadi Murmu makes history, becomes India's first tribal President
Fielded by NDA, Murmu got more than 70 per cent of the votes cast, and at least 20 opposition votes, winning the election by a massive margin, defeating common opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha (84) and winning voters in the electoral college with her charm, simplicity and determined conviction to protect tribal identity. Tribal chiefs from all over the country are planning to troop into Delhi to felicitate the new president when she takes oath on July 25, putting on display a new, different, iridescent India. Read more
43% of India Inc's foreign exchange revenue comes to IT companies
Corporate India is more dependent than before on exporters of IT services such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro for earning foreign exchange. Such companies account for nearly 43 per cent of the forex revenues of listed firms, up from 22 per cent a decade ago. The listed IT services companies earned nearly Rs 4.2 trillion through exports in FY22, up 15 per cent from the Rs 3.65 trillion a year earlier. Read more
Apple's vendors create 30,000 new jobs under PLI scheme in India
Apple’s three vendors in the country have hit the milestone of creating 30,000 new direct jobs since the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices kicked off in April 2021. Based on the government’s estimate, Apple’s vendors, Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron, are close to creating 100,000 direct and indirect jobs. Read more
Tata group firms in talks with banks to raise funds for Rs 60K capex plan
The Tata group companies are in talks with leading banks and equity investors to raise funds for their capital expenditure (capex) plan of worth Rs 60,000 crore in the current financial year. Led by Tata Motors, group companies, including Tata Power and Tata Steel, are planning to invest in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy. Read more
Sunak's promises to keep: ex-chancellor's likely agenda if he becomes UK PM
Rishi Sunak, the Conservative Party MP, is the top contender for the party’s leadership, and thus to be the next Prime Minister of UK. Sunak, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Wednesday secured 137 party votes compared to the 113 for foreign secretary Liz Truss. The two will battle it out in the last stage of the contest to replace Boris Johnson as PM. Read more
Prepping for tokenisation deadline, UPI transaction failures decline
Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended the deadline for card tokenisation by another three months till September 30. The central bank decided against the July 1 deadline as the implementation was mired in problems, and not all payment players were ready with tokenisation. All companies would have to purge stored card information once tokenisation is implemented. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU