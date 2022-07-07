Coronavirus latest LIVE: India logs 18,930 new cases, 35 deaths in 24 hours
From the Russia-Ukraine conflict to coronavirus cases, catch all the latest developments from across the globe here
Topics Today News | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Malaysia
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
Last Updated at July 7, 2022 09:38 IST
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Malaysia reported 3,561 new Covid-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,582,302, according to the health ministry. There are nine new imported cases, with 3,552 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed. Five new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,792. The ministry reported 2,035 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,514,970.
Russian shelling killed at least eight civilians in Ukraine over the past 24 hours and wounded 25 more, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday. Pro-Russia separatists said attacks by Ukrainian forces killed four civilians. The Ukrainian presidential office said Russian forces targeted cities and villages in the country's southeast, with most civilian casualties occurring in Donetsk province, where Russia stepped up its offensive in recent days.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh