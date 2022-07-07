Coronavirus latest LIVE: India logs 18,930 new cases, 35 deaths in 24 hours

Russian shelling killed at least eight civilians in Ukraine over the past 24 hours and wounded 25 more, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday. Pro-Russia separatists said attacks by Ukrainian forces killed four civilians. The Ukrainian presidential office said Russian forces targeted cities and villages in the country's southeast, with most civilian casualties occurring in Donetsk province, where Russia stepped up its offensive in recent days.

reported 3,561 new Covid-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the total to 4,582,302, according to the health ministry. There are nine new imported cases, with 3,552 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed. Five new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,792. The ministry reported 2,035 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,514,970.