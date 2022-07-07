JUST IN

Latest live: 12 killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province
Along with SpiceJet, malfunction incidents seen on IndiGo, Vistara flights
Govt releases list of 23 beneficiaries under PLI scheme for drones
LIC says govt nominee Pankaj Jain ceases to be director on board
Four noted personalities from southern states Modi govt's Rajya Sabha picks
Many traders feel Delhi Shopping Festival will make city markets famous
Smoke detected in cabin of IndiGo's Raipur-Indore flight; DGCA begins probe
Kolkata Police again summon Nupur Sharma, third notice issued in 30 days
Govt taking steps to fix post-production challenges in agri sector: Tomar
Heavy rain alert for Maha from July 6 to 8; 3 injured in Mumbai landslide
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus latest LIVE: India logs 18,930 new cases, 35 deaths in 24 hours

From the Russia-Ukraine conflict to coronavirus cases, catch all the latest developments from across the globe here

Topics
Today News | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Malaysia

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Omicron-driven wave in India likely to peak in Feb: Covid Supermodel Panel
Malaysia reported 3,561 new Covid-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,582,302, according to the health ministry. There are nine new imported cases, with 3,552 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed. Five new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,792. The ministry reported 2,035 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,514,970.

Russian shelling killed at least eight civilians in Ukraine over the past 24 hours and wounded 25 more, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday. Pro-Russia separatists said attacks by Ukrainian forces killed four civilians. The Ukrainian presidential office said Russian forces targeted cities and villages in the country's southeast, with most civilian casualties occurring in Donetsk province, where Russia stepped up its offensive in recent days.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Thu, July 07 2022. 09:24 IST

.