Latest news LIVE: HM Amit Shah to address rallies in Tripura ahead of polls

TMS Ep362: Budget for rich, capex outlay, RBI rate hike, night light data
Assembly Election: HM Amit Shah to address rallies in Tripura today
India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA
RSS, BJP planning to make Pralhad Joshi as Karnataka CM: H D Kumaraswamy
China's FM, central bank governor to attend debt roundtable in India: IMF
Avalanche kills 2 BRO labourers, 1 missing in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul
Budget's provisions for development of clean energy to benefit U'khand: CM
HM Shah assures delegation from Sikkim of intervention amid protests
Security personnel's sacrifices kept country's integrity intact: Azad
Budget laid foundation to make India developed nation in next 25 yr: RS MP
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

With the aim to showcase India's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru today.

Shah will address two election rallies at Khowai in the Khowai district and Santirbazar in the South Tripura district. The Union Minister will also join a road show in Agartala city today.

US officials have offered to brief congressional leaders on their investigation into the classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Sunday.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 08:11 IST

