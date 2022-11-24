Top Headlines: Economic survey in Jan, railways' coal projects, and more

CEA V Anantha Nageswaran is looking to put his stamp on his first Economic Survey, and to that end, the 2022-23 Survey, which will be released on January 31, could be followed by a similar document in July. On the other hand, the Ministry of Railways, as part of its ambitious energy corridor programme, is likely to sanction 107 coal-connectivity projects worth Rs 94,153 crore soon. Read more on this in our top headlines.

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran is looking to put his stamp on his first Economic Survey, and to that end, the 2022-23 Survey, which will be released on January 31, could be followed by a similar document in July. This second document will serve as a medium-term vision document for the Indian economy.



The Ministry of Railways, as part of its ambitious energy corridor programme, is likely to sanction 107 coal-connectivity projects worth Rs 94,153 crore soon, multiple senior officials working on the plan told Business Standard. The projects await the final nod of the Railway Board, and will kick-start the second phase of the Rs 2-trillion master plan.



India's largest information technology (IT) services provider - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - and Bengaluru-headquartered ITI have submitted their bids for the network roll-out for Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL). Senior officials at confirmed that both and ITI have submitted their bids, and that the process is expected to close in the next fortnight to a month.



The stock exchanges and depositories have pushed the transitioning of all futures and options (F&O) stocks to a T+1 or (trading + one day) settlement, starting January next year. Earlier, the transitioning was to be done in two tranches, starting December this year. The market infrastructure institutions said in a joint statement that the decision to transition in a single batch was taken to foster operational efficiency and make it easier for market participants.



Ather Energy, now a leading electric vehicle scooter brand, inaugurated its second manufacturing facility on Wednesday in Hosur, an industrial city in Tamil Nadu. Spread across 300,000 sq ft, the facility will help the brand expand its production capacity to 420,000 units a year.