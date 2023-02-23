JUST IN
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan near China border on Thursday
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to arrive in Bengaluru for G20 finance meet
PM to address 12 webinars for effective execution of Budget initiatives
TMS Ep375: Wheat crop, Air India, rice exporters' shares, political symbols
Assam cabinet approves guidelines for RoW for speedy rollout of 5G
Upendra Kushwaha to launch 'Virasat Bachao Naman Yatra' on Feb 28
Nitish Kumar will not give the CM's chair to Tejashwi, says BJP leader
PM reviews 9 infra projects worth over Rs 41,500 cr spread across 13 states
Goa govt to conduct safety audit of roads amidst rising accidents
HC imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on man over repeated petitions against UP CM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Latest LIVE: AAP, BJP councillors exchange blows amid clash at MCD House
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Top headlines: FDI equity inflow contracts, no increment for Flipkart execs

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
Flipkart | increment | RBI

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Flipkart

No increments for Flipkart's 4,500 senior personnel this cycle

Flipkart will not be handing out increments to its senior leadership in the Grade 10 and above category — that includes roles as diverse as managers to vice-presidents — in a ‘difficult decision’ that is likely to impact 4,500 personnel. Read more

RBI MPC minutes show deepening concerns over inflation pressures

The minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)’s Feb 6-8 meeting showed an increasing degree of concern among most members over persistent inflationary pressures, with the rate-setting panel largely flagging stubbornly high core inflation. At the conclusion of the meeting on February 8, the six-member MPC announced a 25-basis-point hike in the repo rate to 6.50 per cent, taking the total quantum of tightening since May 2022 to 250 basis points. Read more

Govt mulling fresh bid for one vacant slot in advanced cell PLI

The government is considering the option of inviting fresh applications to bid for the fourth slot which fell vacant after one of the initial candidates who qualified, Hyundai Global Motors, exited from the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cell battery storage with a capacity of 20 GWH. Read more

FDI equity inflow contracts 15% to $36.7 billion in Apr-Dec: Govt data

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in equity during the first three quarters of this fiscal year declined 15 per cent year-on-year to $36.75 billion, according to the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday. Read more

MeitY invites proposals to estimate the size of India's digital economy

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Wednesday invited proposals to take up the task of estimating the size of India’s digital economy as well as the rankings and measurement of the share of the states in this area.

Interested parties may work on creating a digital economy measurement framework. They may also need to come up with measurements and projections of the size of the digital economy for states along with rankings of states based on the size of their digital economies. Read more

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Flipkart

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 09:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU