Top Headlines: Air travel recovery stalls, India's iPhone exports & more

The post-Covid recovery in air travel in India has stalled, putting a question mark over the stretched finances of airlines. On the other hand, violent clashes between workers and police at Foxconn’s iPhone manufacturing plant in Zhengzhou in China might prompt Apple to react to the social unrest by pushing up its export drive from India. Read more on these in our top headlines.
Clipped wings: Post-Covid pandemic recovery in air travel stalls
The post-Covid recovery in air travel in India has stalled, putting a question mark over the stretched finances of airlines. According to government data, the number of passengers handled by Indian airports in September 2022 was still nearly 22 per cent lower than that in December 2019. Read more
Violent clashes in China likely to boost India's iPhone exports
Violent clashes between workers and police at Foxconn’s iPhone manufacturing plant in Zhengzhou in China might prompt Apple to react to the social unrest by pushing up its export drive from India. India is Apple’s second-largest production base in the world for the iPhone. Read more
Tata's Bisleri International buyout may be biggest in India FMCG space
In what could be India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) deal yet, Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) is in discussions to buy a majority stake in packaged water major Bisleri International for Rs 6,000 crore-Rs 7,000 crore. If the deal is sealed, the ubiquitous Bisleri brand name would open up new avenues for Tata Consumer in the beverage space. TCPL is talking to various parties, including Bisleri International, for growth and expansion opportunities, TCPL’s spokesperson said. Read more
PVR sees superplexes as next blockbuster concept in cinema business
Multiplexes altered the cinema business in India, providing multiple screens under one roof for theatre-goers. Multiplex operators, such as PVR, are now taking the multi-screen experience to the next level with superplexes or properties that have at least 10 screens under one roof. A regular multiplex typically has 4-5 screens per property. Larger ones may go up to 7-8 screens at a single location. Read more
Amazon's Black Friday: Several Indian trade unions to join protests
Several Indian traders, hawkers, as well as transport and gig workers’ unions will join a global campaign by Make Amazon Pay coalition happening across close to 40 countries on Black Friday to protest alleged exploitative practices by the tech giant. Employees in the US, the UK, India, Japan, Australia, South Africa and across Europe are demanding better wages and working conditions as the cost-of-living crisis deepens, as part of the campaign. Read more
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 07:48 IST
