Business Standard

Top headlines: Reliance begins price war, ONDC forays into mobility segment

Business Standrd brings you the latest headlines at this hour

Topics
Reliance Industries | Uber | Ola

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

reliance, reliance industries, ril, ril agm, mukesh ambani

Chinese firms may need majority Indian partners to set up plants

Chinese companies will need to concede a majority 51 per cent stake to their Indian joint venture (JV) partners for setting up a component manufacturing plant in the entire mobile device and electronics supply chain ecosystem in the country. Read more

ICEA wants bars raised for Chinese companies in Indian markets

The India Cellular and Electro­nics Association (ICEA), a leading organisation of mobile device and consumer electronics companies, has suggested discouraging new EMS (electronics manufacturing services) firms headquartered in China to operate in the country, saying this would lead to their dominating the supply chain. Read more

After cola, Reliance begins price war in home and personal care space

After sparking a price war in the carbonated beverages market through Campa Cola, Reliance Consumer Products has taken the pricing battle to the other segments in the fast-moving consumer goods market. Read more

Phasing out? Only 15-20% of ATMs dispense Rs 2,000 currency note

The non-availability of Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes in the banking system has prompted commercial banks to reconfigure the cassettes of cash dispensers in automated teller machines (ATMs) so that they can hold lower denominations. Read more

India's ONDC forays into the mobility segment; takes on Uber and Ola

India’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has forayed into the mobility space to help local businesses compete with large players such as Uber and SoftBank-backed Ola. Government-backed ONDC has on-boarded Namma Yatri, a Bengaluru-based auto booking app, as part of its open network for mobility initiative. Read more

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 09:10 IST

