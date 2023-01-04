Top Headlines: Double-digit growth for carmakers, Google-CCI tussle & more

Top post double-digit export growth with at the wheel

Notwithstanding global headwinds, passenger vehicle (PV) exports from India grew at a fast clip in Calendar 2022 (CY22), led primarily by a 28 per cent growth in exports by the country’s largest PV maker — Suzuki India (MSIL) — during the year.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) data, the overall PV exports clocked 11 per cent growth during the first 11 months of 2022, to 535,352 units. Read more...

Toyota Motor's Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach

A data breach at Toyota Motor's Indian business might have exposed some customers' personal information, it said on Sunday.

Toyota India said it has notified the relevant Indian authorities of the data breach at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, a joint venture with Indian conglomerate Kirloskar Group. Read more...

Google- tussle: Industry divided even before the hearing starts

Google’s appeal against the order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) would be heard by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday, after it requested for an early hearing. Even before it comes for hearing, several industry players have appealed to NCLAT, for and against the order. Read more...

India will lead in AI use for solving 'real' issues, says Satya Nadella

Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is optimistic about India’s future, especially in the field of technology, with the expanding base of software developers from the country, rising number of artificial intelligence (AI) projects, and growing aspiration in Indian youths for upskilling themselves. Read more...

5.

Govt studying feasibility of setting up industrial parks for space tech

India may offer incentives and dedicated land parcels for building space gear. The government is exploring setting up dedicated industrial areas for manufacturing and developing space technology (space-tech). Read more...