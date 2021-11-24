JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

South Korea sets pandemic high with 4,000 new coronavirus cases

UIDAI working to make smartphones as 'universal authenticator': CEO
Business Standard

Tomato prices skyrocket in Chennai after supplies hit by heavy rainfall

The prices of tomatoes have skyrocketed in Chennai. In the wholesale vegetable market of Koyambedu, one kg tomato cost was Rs 120, and in the retail markets across the city, it was priced at Rs 150/kg

Topics
tomato prices | Chennai | heavy rains

IANS  |  Chennai 

Tomatoes

The prices of tomatoes have skyrocketed in Chennai. In the wholesale vegetable market of Koyambedu, one kg tomato cost was Rs 120, and in the retail markets across the city, it was priced at Rs 150/kg.

Heavy rainfall in many parts of Andhra, Karnataka and the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, where the crop is cultivated in large areas, have been flooded with water. In many parts of Andhra, either the entire crop is lost or more than 80 per cent of the cultivated crop is damaged.

M. Palanimaickam, General secretary, Vegetable and fruit merchants association, Koyambedu told IANS, "Tomato was selling at Rs 20 per kg and suddenly the rains started and this led to the loss of whole crops in Karnataka and Andhra as also in parts of Tamil Nadu. Farmers informed us that they have lost heavily and in most cases, the entire crop is lost while in some cases 80 per cent of the crop is lost. Either way, the product has turned costlier and this has led to skyrocketing tomato prices in Chennai."

However, the prices of onion and potato have not increased and continue to be sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Abdul Rahim, a trader in Koyambedu market while speaking to IANS said, "We used to receive 70 to 80 loads of tomatoes per day in the market, but it has come down to 30 per cent. This is leading to the price rise."

Traders told that the farmers are heavily hit as almost the entire crop in Andhra Pradesh has been damaged due to the heavy rainfall and waterlogging in farms.

Okra or lady's finger is costing Rs 120 per kg in Chennai market and the price of cabbage has also increased to Rs 45 to 60 per kg.

The skyrocketing of prices has affected the family budget with several people cutting on their purchases.

Sridharan Unnithan, a retired employee of an automobile major and living at Ashok Pillar told IANS, " Our family is vegetarian and with the skyrocketing of prices of tomato, brinjal and lady's finger, I have decided to cut down on the purchases by more than half and am also willing to skip the purchase of costly vegetables for a couple of days."

Traders said that the only solace was a few loads that had come up from Maharashtra and this has led to the prices not shooting up to Rs 170 per kg.

With rain further predicted, the traders feel that there will be a heavy shortage of supply and this would lead to further price rice in wholesale and retail vegetable markets of Chennai, including Koyambedu.

--IANS

aal/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, November 24 2021. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU