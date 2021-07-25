Andhra Pradesh reports 2,252 new Covid cases, 15 deaths in past 24 hours

: Andhra Pradesh reported 2,252



fresh cases of coronavirus, 2,440 recoveries and 15 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The gross COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 19,54,765, a health department bulletin said.

The total recoveries rose to 19,19,354 and toll to 13,256, it said.

The active cases further dropped to 22,155.

East Godavari reported 385 fresh cases, Chittoor 316, SPS Nellore 269, Prakasam 241, Krishna 240, West Godavari 222, Guntur 171 and Visakhapatnam 125 in a day.

Five other districts added less than 100 new cases each.

Kurnool, which reported nine and eight cases in the last two days, registered 53 on Sunday.

Chittoor reported four fresh fatalities, Krishna three, East Godavari two and Kadapa, SPS Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each in a day.

