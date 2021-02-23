Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk files anticipatory bail plea in Delhi court

Shantanu Muluk, an accused in the 'Toolkit' conspiracy case, filed an anticipatory bail application in a Delhi court on Tuesday.

Muluk, along with climate activist Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob, are the three accused in the case. The Bombay High Court had granted transit anticipatory bail to him for 10 days on February 16.

Jacob and Muluk joined the investigation at Delhi Police's Cyber Cell office in Dwarka on Monday. They were confronted with Ravi the same day after they were issued a notice to join the probe last week.

The Delhi Police have contended that the Google document tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to back the farmers' protest and then deleted, was created by Ravi and two other activists - Jacob and Muluk.

A 'toolkit' is a series of guidelines suggesting how a particular aim can be achieved. Toolkits chart out plans of action explaining topics at hand and offers suggestions that could be followed to achieve particular goals.

