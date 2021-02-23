'Toolkit' case: Disha Ravi reaches Delhi Police Cyber Cell office

-
ALSO READ
Indian High Commission issues open letter to British MP on farmer protests
US reaction to farmer protests must be seen in its entirety: Govt
Stores closed by farmer protests cost Reliance, Walmart millions in revenue
Will hold tractor parade on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions
Govt asks Twitter to block 1,178 accounts for farmer stir misinformation
-
Climate activist Disha Ravi reached the office of the Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday in connection with the probe into the "toolkit Google doc" backing the ongoing farmers' agitation, officials said.
A Delhi court on Monday sent Ravi to one-day police custody as it said she has to be confronted with other accused in the case -- Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.
Jacob and Muluk joined the probe on Monday. They were questioned at the Delhi Police Cyber Cell office in Dwarka.
The Delhi Police, probing the "toolkit Google doc" shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg, had arrested Bengaluru-based activist Disha Ravi, while Jacob and Muluk were granted pre-arrest bail by court.
Police had alleged that the "toolkit" was part of a global conspiracy to create unrest and trigger violence in India in the garb of the farmers' protest against the agri laws.
Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi demanding repeal of the Centre's three new farm laws.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU