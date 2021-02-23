Former TRAI chief Rahul Khullar passes away

-
Former chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Rahul Khullar passed away Tuesday morning in New Delhi owing to a prolonged illness.
Khullar, a 1975-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was appointed as TRAI chief in May 2012. He served at TRAI for three years. Before being appointed as TRAI chief, he was a secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Trade.
He had topped MA Economics in 1974 from Delhi School of Economics and then taught briefly at Hansaraj College, Delhi University, before joining the IAS in 1975.
Subsequently, he had obtained a PhD in Economics from Boston University. He taught at Boston University's Development Economics.
On Twitter, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar expressed his condolences over Khullar's death."
"Just heard very sad news of Rahul Khullar's passing away. Known him since 1969 when we were together in St Stephen's, then in MoF & again in ADB. One of the sharpest minds with impeccable integrity. Deepest condolences to Sindhushree. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace," tweeted Kumar.
"Deeply shocked and saddened by the passing away of Rahul Khullar. Was a close endearing friend. Had a sophisticated understanding of complex economic issues. A man of amazing rectitude. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted N K Singh, 15th Finance Commission chairman.
Post retirement, he was teaching mathematics at a Delhi School. He is survived by his wife Sindhushri Khullar (IAS 1975), ex CEO, NITI Aayog and two daughters, Sonal & Mrinal; younger brother Dinkar Khullar (IFS 1978).
