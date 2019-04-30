Top 10 biz headlines: Crisis hits RCap arms, ICICI-Videocon case, & more

Debt-ridden ready to cede control in home finance

Debt-ridden (RCap) is planning to bring in strategic investors in two group entities — home finance and commercial finance businesses. It is open to ceding management control in these two entities, if needed. Read on...

Foreign retail investors, NRIs allowed to invest in bourses

Foreign retail investors, as well as non-resident Indians (NRIs), have been allowed to invest in stock exchanges in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). Read on...

India notifies pact with US for exchange of reports on tax evasion by MNCs

India has notified the inter-governmental agreement with the US for exchange of country-by-country (CbC) reports on multinational companies regarding income allocation and taxes paid in order to help check cross-border tax evasion. Read on...

Garden Reach Shipbuilders wins Rs 6,311 crore Indian Navy contract

Kolkata-based defence shipyard Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) signed a Rs 6,311-crore contract with the defence ministry on Monday to build eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASWSWCs) for the Indian Navy. Read on...

ED questions Avista Advisory CEO Rajiv Kochhar in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Avista Advisory group CEO Rajiv Kochhar, brother-in-law of ICICI Bank's former chief Chanda Kochhar, for the second day on Monday, in connection with the ICICI-Videocon loan case. Read on...

Explained: How service sector benefited and govt lost revenue after GST

The first two years of goods and services tax (GST) have been associated with a lot of activity, from rate cuts to revenue loss and technical glitches. But when it comes to the services sector, it has changed the dynamics of tax payments and collection, official data accessed by Business Standard show. Read on...

Jhunjhunwala to Damani, meet the superstar investors everyone wants to copy

A small number of individual investors has managed to make successful investments in stock markets over the years. These investors are always on the radar of retail investors as they try to copy investment calls made by these savvy investors. We look at portfolios of some of India’s largest individual investors. The compilation is on the basis of disclosures of shareholders with more than one per cent stake in listed companies. Read on...

Steel companies in Karnataka peg iron ore inventory at just one-third of that claimed by miners

Steel companies in Karnataka have pegged iron ore inventory in the State at 2.24 million tonnes (mt) rather than 6.5 mt as claimed by miners who are lobbying hard with government to export the surplus. Unlike other States, iron ore production and sales in Karnataka is restricted in recent years to weed out illegal mining. A Supreme Court-appointed committee fixes annual production quotas, while sales are channelled through e-auctions, reports The Hindu BusinessLine.

Behavioural finance: Why you invest the way you do and how to improve it

Behavioural finance is an interdisciplinary field that studies of how people make financial decisions in the real world. One of the core focuses of behavioural finance is to identify the shortcuts (heuristics) and other mental quirks (biases) that affect people’s financial decisions, and how they can often go astray, reports Economic Times.

Analjit Singh offers exit to Max shareholders, plans new businesses

Analjit Singh’s Max India Ltd Monday said it would offer an exit opportunity to public shareholders as the company plans to enter new businesses after selling its hospitals and health insurance arms, reports LiveMint.