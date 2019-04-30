Jhunjhunwala to Damani, meet the superstar investors everyone wants to copy

A small number of individual investors has managed to make successful investments in stock markets over the years. These investors are always on the radar of retail investors as they try to copy investment calls made by these savvy investors. We look at portfolios of some of India’s largest individual investors.

The compilation is on the basis of disclosures of shareholders with more than one per cent stake in listed companies. Sometimes copycat strategy can work wonders as following the right investor could lead smaller investors into a multi-bagger story. However, on other ...