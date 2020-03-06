Top 10 biz headlines: RBI supersedes YES Bank, SBI considers buying stake

-
ALSO READ
Top business headlines: FM ends MAT confusion, YES Bank shares hit, & more
Top 10 business headlines: Economic survey to be tabled in Parliament
Top headlines: Yes Bank gets $1.2 bn binding offer, IOC Q2 net slumps 83%
Top biz headlines: DoT talks tough on AGR dues, FMCG recovery, and more
Top 10 business headlines: ICICI consent plea, labour laws and more
-
RBI supersedes YES Bank, sets Rs 50k withdrawal limit
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday superseded the board of troubled private sector lender YES Bank and imposed a 30-day moratorium on it “in the absence of a credible revival plan” amid a “serious deterioration” in its financial health. Read more
SBI exploring YES Bank stake
The State Bank of India board has given in-principle approval to consider an “investment opportunity” in YES Bank. In a late night statement on Thursday, SBI, however, said no decision had yet been taken to pick up stake in the bank. Read more
PSBs announce share-swap ratios ahead of merger
Following the footsteps of State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, the boards of 10 public-sector banks on Thursday approved mergers and issued share-swap ratios to create four large banks in the economy. Read more
Coronavirus: Flying to US, UK gets cheaper
Airfares to Europe and the US have dropped 20-30 per cent as companies cut travel and people hold off booking leisure trips, say experts. Travel restrictions are in place only for a limited number of countries but people are cancelling or postponing travel to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Read more
AGR: Telcos approach DoT to rope in CAG
Telecom operators have approached the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to rope in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to simultaneously audit their books in order to arrive at a final resolution of the dues which they must pay on the licence fee and spectrum user charges as required by the Supreme Court. Read more
Centre rules out any bailout package on AGR
A day before Vodafone Group Chief Executive Nick Read was scheduled to meet Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, sources in the government said the relief, if any, would be for all and not just one player. Read more
EPFO cuts rate on employee provident fund
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday decided to slash the interest rates on provident fund savings of formal sector workers to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for the year 2019-20. Read more
Indian Railways to miss 100% electrification target
To achieve the ambitious target of 100 per cent electrification by December 2023, the Indian Railways will have to electrify over 9,700 km annually for the next four years. Read more
Carlsberg probing India operations for ‘fraud’
Carlsberg is investigating its Indian unit for financial irregularities, including incorrect payments, embezzlement and kickbacks from customers, according to the Economic Times
Companies in the red can pay their independent directors well
Reporting losses or inadequate profits will not be a hindrance to companies to pay their non-executive and independent directors handsomely. The Centre proposes to do away with an existing norm that prevented companies with net losses from handing out good pay packages, the Hindu Busines Line reported
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU