Top 10 business headlines: April GST collections, Adani coal mine, & more

1. April collections at new high despite rate rationalisation in December

Goods and services tax (GST) collection touched a record high in April, exceeding Rs 1 trillion for the third time in four months. The mop-up was 10 per cent higher over the previous year. Read on...

2. 7 independent candidates join hands to oppose Adani's Queensland coal mine

A group of independent candidates for this month's federal elections in Australia have vowed that, if elected, they would use their influence to stop the Indian energy giant Adani's billion-dollar controversial coal mine in Queensland as part of their climate change action. Read on...

3. to buy Amsterdam-based vacation rental company @Leisure for Rs 2,880 cr

is set to acquire Amsterdam-based vacation rental company @Leisure Group from Axel Springer for about 370 million euros, or Rs 2,885 crore, in one of the biggest acquisitions of a foreign firm by an Indian unicorn. Read on...

4. Former NSE chief Ravi Narain steps down from boards of two listed firms

Ravi Narain, former managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Stock Exchange (NSE), stepped down from the board of automobile company Escorts and agro chemical company PI Industries, on Wednesday. Read on...

5. More asset sales may be only way for group to revive fortunes

The group is facing its biggest challenge with calls from lenders asking promoter entities to top up shares amid the group’s falling market capitalisation. As promoter’s stake in listed entities falls, analysts say it’s important that the group sells assets expeditiously to revive fortunes. Read on...

6. Private firms object to HAL's tender for naval utility helicopters

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has thrown its hat in the ring by submitting two separate responses to the Navy’s Expression of Interest (EoI) in identifying an Indian strategic partner (SP) to build 111 Naval Utility Helicopters (NUHs) for an estimated Rs 21,738 crore. Read on...

7. ONGC to take over east coast PY-3 oil field from UK-based Hardy Oil & Gas

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is set to give a fresh lease of life to the controversial PY-3 oil field in the Bay of Bengal by taking over its operatorship from UK-based Hardy Oil & Gas. Read on...

8. Maruti's diesel pullout could help foreign car makers make rapid gains

Last week, Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest auto maker, announced it would move away from making a large section of cars equipped with diesel engines. Read on...

9. Deloitte faces class action suits, fine in IL&FS probe

Deloitte Haskins and Sells Llp, the auditor of struggling IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN), may have to disgorge the audit fees it had received from the lender with penalty if a probe finds that the auditing firm had overlooked irregularities or colluded with the non-bank’s management, Livemint reports.

10. South, N-E States top poverty-busters league



The north-eastern States of Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya, along with the southern States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, and Uttarakhand, are among the front-runners in poverty eradication, Hindu BusinessLine reports.