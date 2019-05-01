7 independent candidates join hands to oppose Adani's Queensland coal mine

A group of independent candidates for this month's in have vowed that, if elected, they would use their influence to stop the Indian Adani's billion-dollar controversial coal mine in as part of their climate change action.

Group entered in 2010 with the purchase of the greenfield in the Galilee Basin in central Queensland, and the near Bowen in the north.

The massive coal mine in state has been a controversial topic, with the project expected to produce 2.3 billion tonnes of low-quality coal.

Seven high profile candidates, including independent Members of Parliament--Kerryn Phelps and Denison Andrew Wilkie, issued a combined statement, brokered by the (ACF), vowing to work together to achieve meaningful action on climate change, with blocking the topping their list of demands.

ACF Kelly O'Shanassy said: "This election has been marked by the large number of individuals willing to stand-up and have a go at breaking-up the and denial impeding action to cut Australian climate pollution.

"Through this agreement the ACF hopes to help end the climate wars that have plagued recent governments" he said.

"This is not an endorsement by the ACF of any candidate or party. Our interest is raising the commitment to climate action from everybody standing at this election, and we have been engaging with the major parties in a similar vein through our scorecard process, the ACF said.

According to media report here on Wednesday, the union--CFMEU and Energy--however, has accused the government of double standards for approving a thermal coal mine but dragging the project in the state.

The CFMEU has been asking the to approve the mine in a bid to create employment in the regional Queensland.

"'What have the others done to get approval that Adani hasn't? We see heaps of mines being approved all the time but not Adani," CFMEU and was quoted as saying in Australian Financial Review.

"The industry is booming here. There is a lot going on in this space," he said.

Earlier this month, Adani coal and mine project was given Commonwealth approval to start building its mine with the Minister approving its two groundwater management plans.

Adani had said "All we are asking for is a fair go and for the to provide certainty of process and timing on finalising our outstanding management plans so we can begin construction and deliver much-needed jobs for regional Queensland."



The Adani project is still awaiting few approvals following which the company has been claiming that would potentially create 10,000 jobs in the state, as it recently received the clearance from federal government for development.

Carmichael would be the largest coal mine in Australian and one of the biggest in the world. It was previously estimated at about USD 2.9 billion.