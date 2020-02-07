Top 10 business headlines: GST architecture is my brainchild, says PM

GST architecture is my brainchild, says PM

Prime Minister on Thursday told Parliament that the current architecture of goods and services tax (GST), including greater weighting to manufacturing states, was his brainchild, which he had suggested as chief minister of Gujarat to then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee, but eventually Arun Jaitley, the finance minister during his government's previous term, included it into the law.

DBS, Capri Global suitors for Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Capital-starved private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) may soon have a suitor willing to pump money into it.

RBI holds rates, keeps door open for cuts in future

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy of 2019-20 on Thursday, kept its policy rates and stance unchanged but adopted unconventional measures to lower banks' cost of funds so that they could reduce their lending rates further and boost retail advances to revive consumption demand.

Emami to sell cement business to Nirma group arm

Kolkata-based diversified conglomerate Emami Group announced on Thursday that it had entered into a binding agreement with Nuvoco Vistas Corp, part of the Nirma group, for divesting its 100 per cent equity stake in Emami Cement for an enterprise value of Rs 5,500 crore.

Follow ethical practices: Govt to pharma groups

In the wake of the debate around unethical marketing practices allegedly adopted by pharmaceutical companies, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has sent a directive to leading pharma associations in India to ensure that their members adhere to the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP).

In a slow-moving FMCG market, product prices are inching up

A slow-moving consumer goods market will have to contend with price hikes in the next few months as input cost pressures steadily increase.

ArcelorMittal makes $1.6 bn equity contribution for Essar Steel acquisition

ArcelorMittal's equity contribution for the acquisition of Essar Steel India (now AM/NS India) is $1.6 billion, the company said while announcing its 2019 financial results.

PhonePe goes live across one million offline shops in eastern India

PhonePe, the country's leading digital payments platform, has emerged as a live payment option across one million offline shops in the eastern region.

Govt Weaves Tax Net for Internet’s Global Biggies

India has introduced an enabling provision that will make an overseas platform that advertises, streams or sells goods to an Indian IP address taxable in the country, according to the Economic Times





Onus of Content Not Generated by Users on Social Media Platforms

The government has added a clause to the proposed IT intermediary guidelines, making social media companies responsible for all nonuser generated content — including sponsored content — published on their platforms, according to senior government officials, The Economic Times reported