Top 10 business headlines: RBI rate cut, Tata Trusts rejig likely, and more

The (RBI) on Thursday went against the consensus and cut the policy rate by 25 basis points to give a lift to the growth momentum of the economy, a key concern for the poll-bound government. Detailed report here

Tata Trusts rejig likely, managing trustee Venkataramanan's role uncertain

Tata Trusts, a cluster of charitable organisations controlling 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding company of the group, is facing a major rejig. This follows the recent withdrawal of for Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, one of the oldest and biggest philanthropic organisations in the country, due to alleged violation of certain conditions. Read more



At Rs 26,961 crore, logs biggest quarterly loss for India Inc

reported the biggest quarterly loss among Indian corporates after it was hit by asset impairment in its UK subsidiary, (JLR) Automotive in the December quarter. More details

Most unemployment surveys are skewed, PM tells House

In what is likely to be his last speech in the Lok Sabha’s current term, Prime Minister on Thursday responded to the recent criticism his government has faced for its purported failure to create jobs. Read on

UK to invite India to co-develop sixth-generation fighter aircraft Tempest

After having spurned Moscow’s proposal to jointly develop a fifth-generation fighter aircraft, the (IAF) will be invited this month by the UK to co-develop a sixth-generation fighter called the Tempest. Click here to read more

drops iconic 'Hamara Bajaj' tagline to highlight global ambitions

In a media interaction at the launch of the recent corporate campaign for Auto, the company’s managing director, Rajiv said that he wanted people around the world to think Bajaj whenever they thought about motorcycles. Read on

Jio backs govt over tracing origin of messages, others cite privacy issues

Backing the government effort to contain spread of fake news, has said it supports tracing the origin of messages, even if it means breaking Responding to a consultation paper on the subject, the Mukesh Ambani-controlled telco has told the Ministry of Electronics and (MeitY) that the government must take all steps to prevent misuse of technologies and platforms to spread fake news. Click here for more details

dismisses StanChart’s petition in Ruchi Soya case

The Mumbai bench of the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday dismissed Standard Chartered Bank’s petition to reclassify it as a financial creditor to Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, stating the lender is too late in seeking such a change, according to a Livemint report.

Final ‘prescriptions’ on not before polls; issue in courts, too

The rules governing are unlikely to get finalised before the upcoming elections with the government seeking more time on it, according to The Hindu BusinessLine. The earlier timeline for rules to be finalised was January 31.

The last Winsome link vanishes, all trails in the Rs 6,800-cr scam go cold

Mustafa Batliwala, who was the right-hand man of Jatin Mehta, the founder of — India’s second-largest wilful defaulter after — is feared to have left the country, according to The Economic Times.