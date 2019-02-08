Tata Trusts rejig likely, managing trustee Venkataramanan's role uncertain

Tata Trusts, a cluster of charitable organisations controlling 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding company of the group, is facing a major rejig. This follows the recent withdrawal of income-tax exemption for Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, one of the oldest and biggest philanthropic organisations in the country, due to alleged violation of certain conditions.

The violation is linked to the compensation paid to the Trust’s Managing Trustee R Venkataramanan, also known as Venkat, putting a question mark on his future role in the organisation. Tata Trusts, chaired by Ratan Tata, ...