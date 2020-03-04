Top biz headlines: Only Rs 24,000 cr AGR dues received, DoT serves notices

-
AGR receipts add up to only Rs 24,000 crore; DoT to issue notices
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is preparing to issue fresh notices to telecom companies asking them how they had calculated their dues linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR). Read here
Uber sold food delivery business to Zomato for $206 million
Uber sold its Indian food delivery business to Zomato for $206 million, the US-based firm said in its annual report, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. Read here
Tower firms stare at Rs 8,000-crore loss if Vodafone Idea shuts shop
Mobile-tower companies will lose a key tenant in more than a third of their towers in case Vodafone Idea closes down its operations. This will make a major dent in their revenues and profitability, bringing down their tenancy ratio drastically. Read here
Salaries of around 30 mn industrial workers set to rise
Salaries of around 30 million industrial workers are set to rise as a government-led committee has approved a new base year for the consumer price index (CPI) for such workforce.
Read here
At $84 bn, India has 3rd highest illicit financial flow
India has the third-highest trade-related illicit financial flow among over 135 countries with a whopping $83.5 billion escaping the government's tax net owing to trade-based money laundering tactics, according to a report released on Tuesday by US-based think tank Global Financial Integrity (GFI). Read here
Taxpayers nudged to opt for Vivaad Se Vishwas
The income tax department is asking companies and individuals engaged in tax disputes to settle cases under the Vivaad Se Vishwas scheme even though the relevant law is yet to be passed by Parliament, reports the Economic Times
PE firms cite long-term promise, see fund flows continuing to India
Private equity (PE) and venture capital investments are expected to continue flowing into India despite a slowing economy and global turmoil caused by the spread of the Covid-19 virus, as investors remain confident about the long-term potential of the Indian economy, according to LiveMint
