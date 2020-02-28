Top events of the day: AGR issue, Shah in Odisha, Bank Unions, and more

-
-
DCC may discuss telcos' AGR issue on Friday; COAI presses for relief
The Digital Communications Commission, the apex decision-making body in the telecom sector, is expected to meet on Friday to deliberate on a relief package for the financially stressed industry. Read More
Amit Shah to address pro-CAA rally in Bhubaneswar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally at the Janata Maidan here on Friday in support of the amended Citizenship Act, days after parts of Delhi witnessed widespread violence over the the contentious law. Read More
IBA, United Forum of Bank Unions to meet on Friday to close wage pact
The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and United Forum of Bank Unions (UBFU) will meet on Saturday to close the eleventh bipartite settlement. Read More
HC to hear on Friday plea seeking FIR against Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka, others for alleged hate speech
The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a plea seeking lodging of an FIR against Congress President Sonia Gandhi, ex-president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Vadra and others for allegedly giving hate speeches. Read More
