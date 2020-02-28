Top events of the day: AGR issue, Shah in Odisha, Bank Unions, and more

JUST IN
This summer is likely to be hotter than normal, says IMD forecast
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally at the Janata Maidan here on Friday in support of the amended Citizenship Act

DCC may discuss telcos' AGR issue on Friday; COAI presses for relief

The Digital Communications Commission, the apex decision-making body in the telecom sector, is expected to meet on Friday to deliberate on a relief package for the financially stressed industry. Read More


Amit Shah to address pro-CAA rally in Bhubaneswar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally at the Janata Maidan here on Friday in support of the amended Citizenship Act, days after parts of Delhi witnessed widespread violence over the the contentious law. Read More

IBA, United Forum of Bank Unions to meet on Friday to close wage pact

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and United Forum of Bank Unions (UBFU) will meet on Saturday to close the eleventh bipartite settlement. Read More

HC to hear on Friday plea seeking FIR against Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka, others for alleged hate speech

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a plea seeking lodging of an FIR against Congress President Sonia Gandhi, ex-president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Vadra and others for allegedly giving hate speeches. Read More
First Published: Fri, February 28 2020. 06:42 IST

