Top events of the day: DHFL-lenders meet, UK Parliament to resume & more

DHFL will meet lenders to deliberate on a resolution plan

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd will meet lenders to discuss a draft resolution plan to alleviate the financial stress that the company is currently facing. It is understood that banks may take another month or so to approve the resolution plan. Read more..

House of Commons speaker John Bercow on Tuesday said that Britain's parliament will prepare to resume proceedings on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend it unlawful. Read more..

Delhi High court to pass order on D K Shivkumar's bail plea today

Delhi High Court said it will pass an order on Congress leader D K Shivakumar's bail application on September 25. The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday told the court that he may influence witnesses in the money laundering case for which he has been arrested. Read more..

is likely to launch the Redmi 8A on Wednesday

is likely to launch the Redmi 8A, the successor to the company’s Redmi 7A on September 25. The Redmi 8A features a 5000-Mah battery and comes with USB Type C, fast charging support and a teardrop notch design. The phone is likely to be priced around 8,000, The Hindu BusinessLine reported