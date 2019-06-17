Top events of the day: First session of new Lok Sabha, IMA protest & more

First session of to commence from Monday

The first session of the will commence from Monday during which the passage of the Union Budget and other key legislations such as triple talaq will be on top of the agenda for the government. The first two days of the session will be used for administering oath of office to all Lok Sabha MPs. The oath will be administered by protem speaker Virender Kumar. The speaker will be elected on June 19 and the next day the president will address a joint sitting of both Houses.

The budget will be introduced on July 5

L&T's open offer for Mindtree shareholders

Engineering major L&T is likely to launch its open offer for Mindtree shareholders on the second week of June as sources in the know said the company had already received market regulator Sebi’s approval for the same. “The open offer is likely to be launched on June 17 and may stay open till June 28 of this year,” sources in the know said.

Indian Medical Association's nation wide strike

The country's top association of medical professionals called for a strike on Monday as doctors' protests in West Bengal after assaults on them spread across India.

Listing the six conditions, the agitators said the chief minister will have to visit the injured doctors at the hospital and her office should release a statement condemning the attack on them. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said emergency and casualty services will work during the strike but non-essential services, including OPD, will be withdrawn for 24 hours from 6 am on Monday to 6 am Tuesday.

Transsion Holding's online-exclusive sub-brand Infinix new Infinix Hot 7 Pro smartphone will be available at Rs 8,999 on Flipkart from June 17 to June 21, the company said. The company claims that Infinix Hot 7 Pro is the first smartphone with 6GB of RAM priced under Rs 10,000 in India.

It has a 6.19-inch HD+ display with a notch at top, a MediaTek Helio P-22 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

ICC CWC 2019: West Indies vs Bangladesh

Spirited West Indies will take on Bangladesh on Monday in match 23 of the Cricket World cup 2019 at Taunton. After a dominating performance against Pakistan in their opening game, things haven't quite gone West Indies' way as they suffered defeats against Australia and England while their game against South Africa yielded no result.

However West Indies captain Jason Holder exuded confidence ahead of the must win game. "The game would be a good opportunity for West Indies to regain their footing in the tournament," he said.

Telugu Chief Ministers meeting

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet here on June 17, sources from the YSR Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi said Friday.

They are expected to carry their negotiations forwardon resolving bifurcation-related issues between the two states, according to the sources.

