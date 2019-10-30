Top events of the day: Maharashtra BJP MLA's meet, US GDP data and more

PM Modi to inaugurate 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investors meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third Global Renewable Energy Investors' Meet on October 30, an official said. India is expecting an investment of $80 billion in 2-3 years in the renewable energy sector, said Anand Kumar, Secretary of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Read here

Maharashtra BJP legislative meeting

The Maharashtra BJP has convened a meeting of its newly-elected MLAs on October 30 to elect the leader of the House, state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in touch with 15 MLAs, Independents as well as from smaller parties, for support. Read here

Watch out for the of Birla Capital & Financial Services, others

The of Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tata Global Beverages Limited, United Bank Of India are likely to be announced today.

US GDP numbers for the September quarter

Data on US gross domestic product is due to be released on Wednesday.

Several analysts believe that the US grew by 1.6 per cent in the second quarter. It is one of the factors that the US Federal Reserve will take into consideration when forming its opinion on a rate cut. Other factors that might play a role is the possible progress on the US-China trade deal.

Two giants of Indian cricket to deliberate on the future

Longtime teammates Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid will reconnect in Bengaluru on Wednesday as BCCI president and head of Cricket Academy respectively to discuss the roadmap of Indian cricket's feeder line. Dravid, who took charge as NCA chief in July, has already drawn a roadmap for the institution and Ganguly is expected to give his inputs when the two former captains meet. Read here