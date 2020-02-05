Top events of the day: Merger of 10 PSBs, Defence Expo kick-off, and more

-
ALSO READ
Top events of the day: FinMin's PSB review meeting, US-China talks & more
Auto sector gets a breather as FM announces measures to boost demand
A first step to revival
LIVE: Govt gives FPI relief, makes loans cheaper, revs up auto sector
70 models to be unveiled as tech takes centre stage at Auto Expo 2020
-
Cabinet likely to approve mergers of 10 public sector banks into 4 today The Centre might approve the scheme for amalgamation of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four on Wednesday, an official source said. Read More FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table 'Vivad se Vishwas' Bill in Lok Sabha Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to introduce on Wednesday the 'Vivad se Vishwas' Bill in Parliament to provide for resolution of disputes in direct taxes, announced in the Budget for 2020-21. Read More Nirbhaya case: HC order on Wednesday on Centre's plea against stay on convicts' hanging The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday pronounce order on the Centre's plea challenging stay on execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Read More PM Modi to inaugurate DefExpo Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's five-day biennial mega defence exhibition -- DefExpo -- on Wednesday in Lucknow. Read More EVs, green tech to rev up Auto Expo
Electric, green and auto telematics technologies are set to rev up the 15th edition of Asia's largest automobile show in terms of visitor footfalls.
Slated to start for a select opening from Wednesday, the show will feature more than 15 start-ups, telecom, alternate fuel, electric vehicle and social media firms. "Auto Expo 2020 would see a showcase of different technologies related to clean vehicles, safe vehicles, electric vehicles and connected vehicles," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Director General Rajesh Menon told IANS. "This Auto Expo is beyond just showcasing of vehicles and will also focus on the new paradigms of mobility like connected cars, electric cars, and alternative fuel."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU