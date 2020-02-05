Top events of the day: Merger of 10 PSBs, Defence Expo kick-off, and more

Cabinet likely to approve mergers of 10 into 4 today The Centre might approve the scheme for amalgamation of 10 (PSBs) into four on Wednesday, an official source said. Read More FM to table 'Vivad se Vishwas' Bill in Lok Sabha Finance Minister is slated to introduce on Wednesday the 'Vivad se Vishwas' Bill in Parliament to provide for resolution of disputes in direct taxes, announced in the Budget for 2020-21. Read More Nirbhaya case: HC order on Wednesday on Centre's plea against stay on convicts' hanging The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday pronounce order on the Centre's plea challenging stay on execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Read More PM Modi to inaugurate DefExpo Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's five-day biennial mega defence exhibition -- DefExpo -- on Wednesday in Lucknow. Read More EVs, green tech to rev up Auto Expo

Electric, green and auto telematics technologies are set to rev up the 15th edition of Asia's largest automobile show in terms of visitor footfalls.

Slated to start for a select opening from Wednesday, the show will feature more than 15 start-ups, telecom, alternate fuel, electric vehicle and social media firms. " 2020 would see a showcase of different technologies related to clean vehicles, safe vehicles, electric vehicles and connected vehicles," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Director General Rajesh Menon told IANS. "This is beyond just showcasing of vehicles and will also focus on the new paradigms of mobility like connected cars, electric cars, and alternative fuel."