Top events of the day: PM Modi leaves for Japan, Air India EoI & more

-
ALSO READ
Top events of the day: Modi's Kyrgyzstan visit, Assange extradition & more
Top events today: PM Modi to address nation, WTO panel meet and more
Top events today: PM's France visit, Delhi Assembly monsoon session & more
False narrative created to keep BJP as political untouchable: Modi in UP
Top events today: PM Modi to attend G20, Maratha quota verdict, and more
-
PM Modi on two day visit to Japan
Co-operation in the Indo-Pacific region and infrastructure projects, particularly in terms of connectivity, will be major areas of focus when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Japan on October 28-29 for the annual bilateral summit with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, the External Affairs Ministry said. In a special gesture, PM Modi will be hosted by Shinzo Abe for a private dinner at his holiday home in the picturesque Yamanashi prefecture today, perhaps the first such reception being extended to a foreign leader. Read hereSecretaries' group to discuss Air India EoI today
The core group of secretaries on disinvestment is likely to meet today and take up the Air India expression of interest. It will be the group's second meeting this month. According to official sources, the meeting could move towards the next step of EoI draft of Air India. Recently, the cabinet approved new process for strategic disinvestment making possible stakeholder consultation before inviting bids. So far, the strategic disinvestment process didn't allow for stakeholder consultation before the government issued EOI.
Holiday for Markets today on account of Diwali
The Indian equity market will remain closed on Monday, for Diwali: In the week ahead, investors may watch out for macro-economic data points such as output of eight core industries (ECI) as well as quarterly results of Bharti Airtel and more companies are expected later during this week. The Hindu Business Line reportedCVC to observe vigilance awareness week
The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) will observe vigilance awareness week from Monday till November 2 to promote probity in public life, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. "This awareness week campaign affirms our commitment to promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizen participation," it said. This year's theme for the vigilance awareness week is Integrity - A way of life". The commission believes that this theme will help draw the attention of all sections of society, especially the youth, to the significance of ethical conduct in the building of an honest, non-discriminatory and corruption-free society, the statement said. Read here
Telangana TSRTC dispute so far
The Telangana High Court had recently directed the RTC and employees to hold discussions and settle all their disputes and and submit a report today. Following the directive, the government decided to examine the demands other than the merger of the Corporation with the government. Read here
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU