Top events of the day: PM Modi leaves for Japan, Air India EoI & more

on two day visit to Japan

Co-operation in the Indo-Pacific region and infrastructure projects, particularly in terms of connectivity, will be major areas of focus when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Japan on October 28-29 for the annual bilateral summit with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, the External Affairs Ministry said. In a special gesture, will be hosted by Shinzo Abe for a private dinner at his holiday home in the picturesque Yamanashi prefecture today, perhaps the first such reception being extended to a foreign leader.

The core group of secretaries on disinvestment is likely to meet today and take up the expression of interest. It will be the group's second meeting this month. According to official sources, the meeting could move towards the next step of EoI draft of Recently, the cabinet approved new process for strategic disinvestment making possible stakeholder consultation before inviting bids. So far, the strategic disinvestment process didn't allow for stakeholder consultation before the government issued EOI.

Holiday for Markets today on account of Diwali

The Indian equity market will remain closed on Monday, for Diwali: In the week ahead, investors may watch out for macro-economic data points such as output of eight core industries (ECI) as well as quarterly results of Bharti Airtel and more companies are expected later during this week. The Hindu Business Line reported

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) will observe vigilance awareness week from Monday till November 2 to promote probity in public life, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. "This awareness week campaign affirms our commitment to promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizen participation," it said. This year's theme for the vigilance awareness week is Integrity - A way of life". The commission believes that this theme will help draw the attention of all sections of society, especially the youth, to the significance of ethical conduct in the building of an honest, non-discriminatory and corruption-free society, the statement said.





Telangana TSRTC dispute so far

The Telangana High Court had recently directed the RTC and employees to hold discussions and settle all their disputes and and submit a report today. Following the directive, the government decided to examine the demands other than the merger of the Corporation with the government.