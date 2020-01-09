Top events of the day: PM to meet Niti Aayog economists, envoys J&K visit

Ahead of Union Budget, PM to sit down with economists

Prime Minister will meet with economists in New Delhi on Thursday, continuing his interactions before the Union Budget is presented on February 1. He met business leaders on Monday. Read here

Envoys from 16 countries to visit Jammu and Kashmir

US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster will be among envoys of 16 countries who will undertake a two-day trip to Jammu and Kashmir starting Thursday, officials said, the first visit by diplomats since abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status on August 5 last year. Read here

Global Investors Meet in Kochi

An electronic hardware and a defence park in Kerala are among 18 mega projects the state government will highlight at the Global Investors Meet on January 9 and 10. Read here

Pak court to hear Musharraf's plea

A Pakistani court on Tuesday constituted a full bench to hear former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf's petitions against the formation of a special court that sentenced him to death in a high treason case, a media report said. Read here

Sri Lankan FM Dinesh Gunawardane will be in India

Sri Lanka's Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardane will travel to India for his first official visit abroad on January 9, a media report said on Saturday. He would be in India for a couple of days, The Daily Mirror newspaper reported. Read here

Omaxe Group's Hyderabad property case hearing

The Jaipur Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that ordered status quo on the Hyderabad property of realty firm Omaxe Group will hear the case on January 9. Read here

Muthoot Fincorp to raise up to Rs 480 crore



Muthoot Fincorp said it will raise up to Rs 480 crore through a public issue of bonds opening on Thursday. The base issue size for secured redeemable non-convertible debentures is Rs 250 crore with an option to retain subscription up to Rs 230 crore, aggregating to a total of Rs 480 crore, Muthoot Fincrop said in a release on Wednesday. Read here