Top events today: AgustaWestland case hearing, HCL Q4 results, and more

lenders' panel to discuss offer on Thursday



The creditors panel of debt-ridden will meet on Thursday (May 9) to discuss the bid of state-owned Ltd to acquire the Jaypee group realty firm. The meeting has been called as creditors on Friday rejected the bid of Mumbai-based Suraksha Realty group, which was the lone contender after NBCC's offer was rejected in absence of approvals from the government departments. Read more...

Delhi court hearing in on Thursday

A Delhi court is scheduled to begin hearing on warrant against accused Gautam Khaitan in the on Thursday (May 9). According to Enforcement Directorate (ED), some reports were awaited from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding other accused like Guido Haschke and Carlos Gerosa. Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland case, was arrested by ED in connection with the case. The court had adjourned the hearing for May 9 in the case. Read more...

HCL Technologies Q4FY19 results out on Thursday

Technology major HCL Technologies to announce fourth quarter (Q4) FY19 results on Thursday (May 9) amid concerns over outlook for the IT services in the wake of a sharp cut in 2019 revenue guidance by Cognizant.

Portals of to reopen on Thursday

The sacred portals of the Himalayan shrine of will be thrown open for devotees on Thursday (May 9). The gates of the famed temple dedicated to Lord Shiva were opened at 5.35 am today. One of the famous four Himalayan shrines of Uttarakhand, Kedarnath, located at a height of around 11,755 feet above the sea level, is closed for devotees annually during winter when it becomes snowbound. Read more...

hearing on Thursday in Hapur lynching case

The bench headed by Chief Justice (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi will begin hearing on investigation in the Hapur lynching case on Thursday. The court had on April 8 asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report of the investigation in the case in which a person was killed and another brutally assaulted in the name of cow vigilantism in June last year.