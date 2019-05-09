Top events today: AgustaWestland case hearing, HCL Q4 results, and more

-
Jaypee Infratech lenders' panel to discuss NBCC offer on Thursday
The creditors panel of debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech will meet on Thursday (May 9) to discuss the bid of state-owned NBCC Ltd to acquire the Jaypee group realty firm. The meeting has been called as creditors on Friday rejected the bid of Mumbai-based Suraksha Realty group, which was the lone contender after NBCC's offer was rejected in absence of approvals from the government departments. Read more...
Delhi court hearing in AgustaWestland case on Thursday
A Delhi court is scheduled to begin hearing on warrant against accused Gautam Khaitan in the AgustaWestland case on Thursday (May 9). According to Enforcement Directorate (ED), some reports were awaited from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding other accused like Guido Haschke and Carlos Gerosa. Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland case, was arrested by ED in connection with the case. The court had adjourned the hearing for May 9 in the case. Read more...
HCL Technologies Q4FY19 results out on Thursday
Technology major HCL Technologies to announce fourth quarter (Q4) FY19 results on Thursday (May 9) amid concerns over outlook for the IT services in the wake of a sharp cut in 2019 revenue guidance by Cognizant.
Portals of Kedarnath to reopen on Thursday
The sacred portals of the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath will be thrown open for devotees on Thursday (May 9). The gates of the famed temple dedicated to Lord Shiva were opened at 5.35 am today. One of the famous four Himalayan shrines of Uttarakhand, Kedarnath, located at a height of around 11,755 feet above the sea level, is closed for devotees annually during winter when it becomes snowbound. Read more...
Supreme Court hearing on Thursday in Hapur lynching case
The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi will begin hearing on investigation in the Hapur lynching case on Thursday. The court had on April 8 asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report of the investigation in the case in which a person was killed and another brutally assaulted in the name of cow vigilantism in June last year.
