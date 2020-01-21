Top events today: Kejriwal to file nomination, Shah's Lucknow rally, & more

PM Modi, Nepal Premier to jointly inaugurate projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli will jointly inaugurate the second integrated check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar, built with Indian assistance to facilitate trade and people's movement between the two nations. Read more

Trump impeachment trial begins

An impeachment trial against Donald Trump will begin today, after the articles of impeachment were formerly delivered to the US Senate.

Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to file his nomination from the New Delhi constituency seat.

He was scheduled to file nomination on Monday, but was delayed by a day as he failed to reach the SDM office in time. Read more

Amit Shah to address rally in Lucknow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public rally in Lucknow to dispel doubts over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The rally is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's countrywide campaign on the CAA issue. All party leaders have been asked to hold rallies, meetings and discussions on the issue and clear the "doubts that have been created by opposition parties".