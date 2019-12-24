Top events today: Modi meets Cabinet, Chhattisgarh civic polls results

meet on NPR updation

The is likely to hold a meeting on Tuesday to consider a proposal to allocate funds for updating the Population Register (NPR). The objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country. The process is to start from April next year and is part of the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

to meet Indian community in Oman

External Affairs Minster is scheduled to meet the Indian community in Oman on Tuesday. Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Iran, will also meet Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. An agreement of contract on Maritime transport is likely to be signed during this meet.

President to visit Karaikal

On Tuesday, President will visit Karaikal, an enclave of the Union Territory Puducherry. He will offer prayers at the famous shrine of Dharbareneswar and Lord Saneerwarar in Tirunallar and then leave for Chennai.

Maharashtra CM Thackeray to expand state Cabinet

Maharashtra Chief Minister is likely to expand his Cabinet on Tuesday. Thackeray will reveal name of the next deputy chief minister. The deputy CM is likely to be from NCP. Yesterday, CM and NCP president Sharad Pawar held discussions about expansion of Maharashtra cabinet. Asked about the meeting, Shiv Sena leader and Home Minister Eknath Shinde said that the chief minister will give official information about the cabinet expansion.

Chhattisgarh urban bodies elections results

The results for urban bodies elections held in Chhattisgarh will be released on Tuesday. Polling was conducted on December 21 for 10 municipal corporations, 38 municipal councils and 103 nagar panchayats to elect corporators for 2,831 wards. A voter turnout of 66.05 per cent was recorded in elections to 151 urban bodies in Chhattisgarh.