Top headlines: 12-hr night curfew in Pune; RIL gets nod to hive off O2C biz

Restaurants, bars, malls to be shut for a week in Pune

Eateries, bars and restaurants in district of Maharashtra will remain shut for seven days starting April 3 in view of the spike in cases of late, a senior official said on Friday. A curfew will be in place across the district from 6 pm to 6 am, and malls, cinema halls and places of religious worship will also be shut during this seven-day period, he said.

Reliance gets shareholders nod for hiving off O2C business

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Ltd on Friday said it has secured approval of its shareholders and creditors for hiving off its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business into a separate unit. As per directions of NCLT, the company convened meetings of equity shareholders, lenders and unsecured creditors for consideration of a resolution for transferring the O2C business to a separate subsidiary - Reliance O2C Limited. In stock exchange filings, RIL said 99.99 per cent of shareholders, who participated in the meeting held through video conferencing, voted in favour of the resolution.

Modi colluded with IT officials for raids on DMK, says Stalin

DMK President and Chief Ministerial candidate M.K. Stalin on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "colluding" with officials to conduct raids on DMK functionaries after Income Tax Dept searched premises of his daughter Senthamarai, and asserting that his party cannot be intimated by such threats. Addressing a poll programme at Jayankondam in Ariyalur, Stalin said: "Prime Minister reached Madurai yesterday night. He conducted meetings with IT officials to conduct raid on the premises of DMK functionaries."

EC orders repoll in one Assam polling booth

The Election Commission on Friday ordered a repoll at a polling booth in Ratabari seat of Assam after a controversy broke out over the presiding officer carrying the EVM after polling in a vehicle which belonged to the wife of a BJP candidate contesting from a neighbouring seat. To prevent the polling team from being assaulted in Karimganj by a mob which alleged that the electronic voting machine was being taken for tampering, police had to use force.