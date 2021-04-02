Top headlines: 12-hr night curfew in Pune; RIL gets nod to hive off O2C biz

-
ALSO READ
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
Assembly polls: Twitter puts in place tech, policies to counter false info
Assembly polls LIVE: Congress govts' policies damaged Assam, says PM Modi
Tamil Nadu polls LIVE: Nation against politics of nepotism, says PM Modi
LIVE: Ex-HC judge to probe allegations against me, says Anil Deshmukh
-
Restaurants, bars, malls to be shut for a week in Pune
Eateries, bars and restaurants in Pune district of Maharashtra will remain shut for seven days starting April 3 in view of the spike in coronavirus cases of late, a senior official said on Friday. A curfew will be in place across the district from 6 pm to 6 am, and malls, cinema halls and places of religious worship will also be shut during this seven-day period, he said. Read more
Reliance gets shareholders nod for hiving off O2C business
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday said it has secured approval of its shareholders and creditors for hiving off its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business into a separate unit. As per directions of NCLT, the company convened meetings of equity shareholders, lenders and unsecured creditors for consideration of a resolution for transferring the O2C business to a separate subsidiary - Reliance O2C Limited. In stock exchange filings, RIL said 99.99 per cent of shareholders, who participated in the meeting held through video conferencing, voted in favour of the resolution. Read more
Modi colluded with IT officials for raids on DMK, says Stalin
DMK President and Chief Ministerial candidate M.K. Stalin on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "colluding" with officials to conduct raids on DMK functionaries after Income Tax Dept searched premises of his daughter Senthamarai, and asserting that his party cannot be intimated by such threats. Addressing a poll programme at Jayankondam in Ariyalur, Stalin said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Madurai yesterday night. He conducted meetings with IT officials to conduct raid on the premises of DMK functionaries." Read more
EC orders repoll in one Assam polling booth
The Election Commission on Friday ordered a repoll at a polling booth in Ratabari seat of Assam after a controversy broke out over the presiding officer carrying the EVM after polling in a vehicle which belonged to the wife of a BJP candidate contesting from a neighbouring seat. To prevent the polling team from being assaulted in Karimganj by a mob which alleged that the electronic voting machine was being taken for tampering, police had to use force. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU